The Colts are fielding trade offers for Taylor, and while the asking price currently appears to be "too high," a deal seems likely to happen, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday morning that the Colts are willing to trade Taylor, but Schultz's report includes a new wrinkle, namely that a trade is more likely than not to occur. The Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams mentioned by Schultz that have checked in with Indianapolis regarding the seventh-year pro, who has looked like his usual dynamic self this season with 765 yards from scrimmage and eight rushing TDs on 157 touches in seven contests.