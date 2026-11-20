Taylor rushed 11 times for 21 yards and brought in four of five targets for six yards in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Taylor put some distance between himself and promising rookie backfield mate Seth McGowan in terms of workload, as the former outpaced his teammate in carries by an 11-3 margin. However, the extra opportunity was a moot point, as Taylor couldn't find any space to operate as either a runner or receiver. Daniel Jones' mediocre play under center certainly isn't helping the ground attack's cause, and Taylor has now recorded less than 50 rushing yards in three of the last four contests. The star running back will now have some additional time to prepare for a relatively favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29.