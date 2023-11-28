Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Taylor will undergo thumb surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the team is hopeful the running back will be able to return to action in 2-to-3 weeks, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen will likely elaborate further on Taylor's status when he speaks to the media Wednesday, but at least for the team's Week 13 game at Tennessee, Indianapolis is expected to turn its backfield over to Zack Moss, who handled the lead role Weeks 2 through 4 while Taylor was on the PUP list as he completed his recovery from January ankle surgery. Upon his return from the PUP list Week 5, Taylor was eased back in for three games as part of a timeshare with Moss, but Taylor had dominated the snaps and touches for each of the subsequent four contests. Taylor sustained the injury at some point during this past Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers, but he still played 40 snaps on his way to finishing with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.