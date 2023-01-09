Taylor (ankle) said Monday he will meet with doctors to decide about the possibility of undergoing surgery, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Taylor missed the final three games of the season due to a right high-ankle sprain, and it sounds as though a decision on whether or not the injury necessitates surgery hasn't yet been made. Through his 11 appearances in 2022, Taylor racked up 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries, with another 28 catches (on 40 targets) for 143 yards. The running back's situation in Indianapolis could look very different to start the 2023 campaign, health not withstanding. With three seasons under his belt, Taylor is now looking ahead to the final year of his rookie deal.