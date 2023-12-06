Coach Shane Steichen declined to provide an update on Taylor (thumb) on Wednesday, merely saying "we'll see" when a reporter asked him if the running back would definitely miss another game, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor underwent surgery last week, with Colts owner Jim Irsay estimating that the RB would miss two or three games. A report from Ian Rapoport over the weekend suggested it would be more like three-to-five weeks, which might leave Zack Moss as Indy's lead back into and through the fantasy playoffs. Moss played 94 percent of snaps in an overtime win over the Titans this past Sunday, though he failed to match his production as a starter earlier this season, finishing with 21 touches for 57 yards. Moss likely will fill in for Taylor again Sunday against the Bengals, even if the Colts aren't quite ready to make any declarations early in the week.