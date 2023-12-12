Head coach Shane Steichen said that the Colts will see how Taylor progresses in his recovery from right thumb surgery throughout the week before a determination is made on his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Though Steichen isn't definitively ruling Taylor out for the Week 15 contest, the expectation remains that the running back won't be cleared to practice this week and will miss a third consecutive game after he underwent surgery Nov. 29. At the time Taylor had his surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 24-year-old was facing a recovery timeline of around 3-to-5 weeks, and Steichen added Tuesday that the Colts are still planning for Taylor to play again at some point this season. Zack Moss looks poised to lead the Indianapolis backfield for at least one more game, though a return to the lineup Week 16 against the Falcons could still be realistic for Taylor.