Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Thursday that he has no update on Taylor, who officially remains on the active/PUP list due to an ankle issue, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

An ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request have led to speculation that Taylor is healthy enough to practice, though Steichen suggested Monday that the running back hasn't actually been cleared by the medical staff. Taylor hasn't said much publicly, other than denying a report from Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis that said the 24-year-old suffered a back injury while working out on his own and thus might be placed on the non-football injury list. It's a complicated situation with no clear solution in sight, and it's certainly possible a slower-than-hoped-for recovery from offseason ankle surgery remains a factor in Taylor's absence. The running back was present for Thursday's practice, watching from the sideline as he has for the past week-plus.