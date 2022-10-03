Taylor (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Taylor injured his ankle in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans, but Stephen Holder of ESPN.com suggests that the star running back has a chance to play Thursday night against the Broncos after tests on his ankle came up negative. If, however, Taylor ends up out or limited Week 5, Nyheim Hines would be in line for added touches, with Deon Jackson in reserve and Phillip Lindsay a possible practice squad elevation who could factor in as well.