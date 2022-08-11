Taylor isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The report notes that starting QB Matt Ryan is expected to play about one quarter in the contest. However, coming off a huge 2021 campaign Taylor doesn't have anything to prove in the preseason and the Colts seem likely to play it safe with their star back this weekend and quite possibly in their next two exhibition outings as well.