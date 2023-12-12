Taylor (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media earlier Tuesday and didn't definitively rule Taylor out from returning to game action Week 15 against the Steelers, though the expectation remains that the running back will miss his third straight contest while recovering from Nov. 29 thumb surgery. Taylor's continued absence from practice supports the notion that he won't be available to play this Saturday, setting Zack Moss up for another turn as the Colts' lead back.