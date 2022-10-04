Taylor was seated off the side as a non-participant during Tuesday's practice and was spotted with a walking boot on his injured right ankle, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Though Taylor will be listed as a non-participant on the practice report for the second day in a row after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Titans, the Colts aren't yet counting the running back out from playing Week 5 against the Broncos in a Thursday night game. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, head coach Frank Reich noted earlier that Taylor is at no risk of further injury if he plays through the ankle sprain, but the 23-year-old will likely be operating at well below 100 percent if he's able to gut it out. Additionally, Taylor could have more limitations with his workload than usual if he's cleared to play, rendering him less of a surefire must-start fantasy option in such a scenario. The Colts will see if Taylor is able to show any meaningful improvement in his recovery from the ankle injury Wednesday before giving him a designation for Thursday's game.