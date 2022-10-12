Taylor (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines (concussion) practiced in a red (non-contact) jersey, which sets the stage for the Colts' backfield situation to need to be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If either Taylor or Hines are limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Deon Jackson, while Phillip Lindsay would once again be a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 6 action.
