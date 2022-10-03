Taylor (ankle) has a chance to suit up for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initial tests on Taylor's ankle injury returned negative, and while the Colts will continue to monitor the star running back, it appears that he has a chance to play Week 5 if all goes well. More details about Taylor's status will be made available with Indianapolis' first injury report of the week, but if he ends up even limited in any capacity Thursday, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will be in position for increased work out of the backfield.