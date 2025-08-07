default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Taylor is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to starting WRs Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, among others, though the Colts do plan to give their top two QBs, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, reps in the contest. Taylor's next chance to see game action will be Aug. 16 against the Packers.

More News