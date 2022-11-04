Taylor (ankle) is not present for the start of Friday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor appears to be missing his third straight practice of the week, which doesn't bode well for his availability heading into a Sunday matchup on the road against New England. If Friday's official injury report rules Taylor out for Week 9, or even if he manages to suit up while limited, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss could stand to lead Indianapolis' backfield. Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins would also be candidates to come up from the practice squad.