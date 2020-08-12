Coach Frank Reich still views Mack as his starting running back, but Reich did say Taylor will have an opportunity to catch the "hot hand," Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It would be unusual for an NFL coach to come out and say anything else when there's a rookie challenger to a starter with a solid track record. The unusual circumstances of 2020 do seem to work in favor of veterans like Mack, but Taylor has both draft capital (41st overall) and physical talent (225 lbs., 4.39 40) working in his favor. Expect both players to see carries early in the season, with Nyheim Hines also mixing in for passing situations. The extent of Taylor's workload may largely depend on the quality of his performance.