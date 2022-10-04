Colts head coach Frank Reich said that Taylor's (ankle) status for Thursday's game against the Broncos is "unknown at this point," though Reich admitted the running back wouldn't be "ready to go right now" if the game was scheduled for Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor was listed as a non-participant on the Colts' estimated Week 5 practice report that was released Monday, and Reich's comments suggest the running back likely won't be on the field in any capacity Tuesday while he manages what's believed to be a sprained right ankle. The Colts haven't revealed whether Taylor's sprain is of the low-, medium- or high-grade variety, but the fact that all tests on the ankle have thus far returned negative suggests that a long-term absence isn't in play for the star back. Even so, Taylor looks like he might have a tough time gaining clearance to play on a short week, and if he's forced to miss his first career game Thursday, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson would likely be in store for expanded roles out of the backfield. Phillip Lindsay also resides on the practice squad and would be a candidate for an elevation to the roster Week 5 to provide further depth at the position.