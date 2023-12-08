Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Taylor (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

As expected, Taylor will miss his second straight game after he failed to practice in any fashion this week while he continues his recovery from right thumb surgery. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts are bracing for a 3-to-5-week absence for Taylor, so the standout running back may be unlikely to make it back for Indianapolis' Week 15 matchup with the Steelers on Dec. 16. Zack Moss should handle a three-down role out of the Colts backfield for the duration of Taylor's absence.