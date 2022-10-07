Following Thursday's 12-9 win over the Broncos, coach Frank Reich indicated the Colts are optimistic that Taylor (ankle) can return to action in Week 6, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

With the Colts on a short week, Taylor will have some added recovery time ahead of the team's Oct. 16 game against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines is in the NFL's concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's contest early, a context that resulted in Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay handling the bulk of Indianapolis' rushing duties in Week 5.