Taylor will undergo thumb surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the Colts are hoping the running back will be able to return to action in 2-3 weeks, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen will likely elaborate further on Taylor's status when he speaks to the media Wednesday, and Stephen Holder of ESPN.com notes that the Colts haven't ruled out the possibility of the 24-year-old back needing to go on injured reserve, which would entail a four-game absence. At least for its Week 13 game at Tennessee, Indianapolis is expected to turn its backfield over to Zack Moss, who handled the lead role in Weeks 2 through 4 while Taylor was on the PUP list as he completed his recovery from January ankle surgery. Though he sustained the injury at some point during this past Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers, Taylor still played 42 snaps on his way to finishing with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.