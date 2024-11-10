Taylor rushed 21 times for 114 yards and secured two of four targets for eight yards in the Colts' 30-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Taylor was the only Colts running back to log a carry and helped his final total significantly with a 58-yard run in the latter portion of the first quarter. Taylor exceeded 100 yards on the ground for the second time in the last three games and fourth time overall on the season, and he now has multiple receptions in three of the past four contests as well. Taylor should remain very busy in a Week 11 road matchup against an inconsistent Jets run defense.