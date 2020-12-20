Taylor rushed 16 times for 83 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Texans. He added four receptions for 12 yards as a receiver.

Taylor dominated the work out of the Colts' backfield, accounting for 16 of the 21 running back touches. He worked efficiently, tallying a long run of 14 yards and also rushed for at least five yards on eight of his attempts. Taylor opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown plunge, his second consecutive game with a score. Also encouraging was Taylor's continued work as a receiver, as he doubled Nyheim Hines' reception total. He should maintain his status as the clear lead back in a Week 16 matchup against Pittsburgh.