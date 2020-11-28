Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Titans.

It's unclear whether Taylor himself tested positive for COVID-19 or was merely in close proximity to someone who tested positive, but regardless the designation Saturday means the rookie running back will not play in the team's important divisional matchup against the Titans on Sunday. As of now, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are the only two healthy running backs on the active roster, although the team could still choose to activate player's off the practice squad later in the day.