Taylor (ankle) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed six games last season, including the final three, and had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right ankle in January. It was thought that Taylor would be ready for the start of training camp, so this could be just a procedural move to ease him back into action. However, GM Chris Ballard did not mention Taylor as a PUP candidate earlier Tuesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports, so watch to make sure something more isn't at play.