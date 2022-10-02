The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the running back "will have tests imminently" to asses his ankle injury. When asked Sunday about his availability for Thursday night's game against Denver, Taylor noted "I'm not sure yet. We'll see how things happen tomorrow morning." If Taylor is out or limited in Week 5, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson could see added backfield work versus the Broncos, while Phillip Lindsay and D'vonte Price are candidates to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad.