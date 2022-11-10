Taylor (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday.
After being limited Wednesday, Taylor logged a full session Thursday, which sets the stage for the running back to return to action Sunday against the Raiders after being inactive in Week 9. With Nyheim Hines now with the Bills, who will handle backup RB duties this weekend remains up in the air, given that Deon Jackson (knee) has missed two straight practices. With that in mind, Zack Moss could make his debut with the Colts this weekend, while Jake Funk and Jordan Wilkins are potential practice squad elevations.
