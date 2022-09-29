Taylor (toe) returned to a full practice Thursday.
After Taylor sat out Wednesday's session, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network suggested that the running back's absence was precautionary. With his return to a full practice Thursday, Taylor is now slated to continue to lead the Colts' backfield Sunday against the Titans. Three games into the season, he's logged a total of 61 carries and 13 targets, while Indy's change-of-pace back Nyheim Hines has recorded seven carries and 17 targets in that span.
