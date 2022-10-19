Taylor (ankle) was spotted on the field at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Both Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quadriceps) were also seen on the field Wednesday, which suggests that all three could be available this weekend against the Titans. The Colts will release their first Week 7 injury report later Wednesday, which will reveal the trio's official participation level. Taylor logged limited practices Thursday and Friday last week before missing his second straight game this past Sunday against the Jaguars.