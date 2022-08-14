Taylor, who didn't play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bills, is unlikely to see game action in the Colts' remaining two exhibition contests according to coach Frank Reich, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

"That's really what Chris (Ballard) and I talked about," Reich noted of the likelihood that the Colts would play it safe in the preseason with their franchise back. "I can't see that changing for any reason. So, he's looked good, he's in shape, I feel like we're getting good work in practice versus our defense." With Taylor entrenched as Indy's lead back and Nyheim Hines in line to serve as the squad's primary change-of-pace option, depth slotting behind them is up for grabs, leaving Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell currently competing for roster spots ahead of Week 1.