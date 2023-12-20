Coach Shane Steichen relayed Wednesday that Taylor (thumb) is progressing well as Sunday's game against the Falcons approaches, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Taylor is expected to be present for Wednesday's walk-through and there remains optimism that the running back could return to action this weekend. With that in mind, Taylor will be evaluated on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Zack Moss -- who has been filling in for Taylor during his absence -- is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his Week 16 availability.