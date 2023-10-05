Taylor (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Taylor had been listed as a full participant for the team's first Week 5 session Wednesday, when the Colts opened his 21-day evaluation window for a return from the PUP list. However, since Indianapolis merely held a walk-through Wednesday, Taylor's ability to take every rep in a more traditional practice Thursday provided further confirmation that he's fully recovered from the right ankle surgery he underwent in late January. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Taylor implied that he's still committed to the Colts, despite putting in a request for a trade in August after not getting a contract extension offer to his liking earlier in the offseason. Taylor thus looks like he has a chance to play Sunday against the Titans, though the Colts may not provide clarity on that front until after Friday's practice or even until Saturday, the deadline for Indianapolis to make any additions to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 5 matchup.