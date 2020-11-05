Taylor (ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's walk-through practice.
Though Thursday's session was of the non-contact variety, Taylor's "full" listing implies that the rookie's reps wouldn't have been restricted had the Colts held a traditional practice. As such, Taylor looks ready to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but discerning what his role might look like is rather difficult after he was outplayed handily by backups Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines in the Week 8 win over the Lions. Taylor is still likely to start and take the Colts' first backfield reps, but game flow as well as how he fares with his initial touches may be the main determining factors in the extent of his usage on the day.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Logs limited practice•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Dealing with minor ankle injury•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Stymied in win over Lions•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Contributes 115 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Finds end zone in loss to Browns•