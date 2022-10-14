Taylor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

After sitting out the Colts' Week 5 win over the Broncos with the sprained right ankle, Taylor took some steps forward in his recovery from the injury by getting back on the field Thursday and Friday. Colts head coach Frank Reich hasn't yet indicated whether the limited participation will be enough for Taylor to gain clearance for Sunday's contest, but additional reports on the running back's status should trickle before Indianapolis has to release its Week 6 inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Top backup Nyheim Hines is also listed as questionable after exiting early in the Week 5 win with a concussion, but he practiced fully Friday and has just one more step to clear in the NFL's protocol for head injuries in order to play Sunday, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. Deon Jackson is the lone healthy back on the 53-man roster at the moment, but the Colts will likely promote another back from the practice squad no later than Saturday if the team is truly concerned about the availability of either or both of Taylor and Hines.