Although Taylor will be the primary running back for the Colts this year, head coach Frank Reich still plans to ride the hot hand and also base carries on matchups with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines in the mix, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Keefer speculates that Taylor will get 60 percent of the carries with Mack around 25 percent. Much depends on Mack's health, as he's returning from a ruptured right Achilles' tendon. And this could just be coach speak just to keep all the running backs (along with Jordan Wilkins) motivated in the offseason. However, there's a risk Taylor won't get the workload many expect after he came on strong at the end of his rookie season (He amassed 741 rushing yards and seven TDs over his last six games). Still, Taylor has huge upside if he can build upon his serviceable role in the passing game (36 receptions and 92.3% catch rate) and get more work at the goal line (he had just 54% of the team's Red Zone rushing attempts).