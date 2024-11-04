Taylor rushed 13 times for 48 yards while catching three of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Taylor had rushed for at least 88 yards in each of his previous four appearances, but this performance was more similar to his disappointing 48-yard Week 1 outing against the Texans, though he at least found the end zone in that one. It's a bit worrying that this subpar outing coincided with Taylor's first game started alongside Joe Flacco at quarterback. The threat of Anthony Richardson using his legs may have helped open up additional running lanes for Taylor, but Taylor's unlikely to go into a prolonged slump while Richardson is benched given the star running back's track record of success when healthy. Taylor will look to bounce back in Week 10 against a Bills defense that has struggled to defend running backs.