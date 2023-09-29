Taylor (ankle) has increased the intensity of his workouts and appears to be ready to return from the PUP list when first eligible Week 5, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was placed on the PUP list prior to the start of the season while he continued to rehab his surgically repaired right ankle, but the running back might have opened the campaign on the 53-man roster had he not put in a request for a trade upon reporting to camp. The Colts ultimately granted Taylor permission to seek out a trade a couple weeks after he submitted his request, but the offers Indianapolis received from inquiring teams apparently weren't satisfactory. Now that Taylor is a month removed from landing on the PUP list, it's unclear where his relationship stands with the Colts, but the 24-year-old looks as though he could be ready to play Week 5, whether it's with Indianapolis or another team. That being said, if Taylor is unwilling to rejoin the Colts at the start of the upcoming week or if the Colts elect to delay his activation from the PUP list while re-engaging in trade talks, it's possible his 2023 debut comes at a later date.