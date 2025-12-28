Taylor rushed the ball 21 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on six targets for 14 yards.

The Jaguars boast one of the best run defenses in the league, and they made running room hard to come by for Taylor. His longest rush went for only 10 yards, though he still turned in a solid fantasy performance thanks to his volume of touches as well as a three-yard touchdown plunge early in the second quarter. Taylor now has 20 total touchdowns for the season and has at least 70 yards from scrimmage in five consecutive contests. It's unclear if the Colts will alter their backfield usage in Week 18 after being eliminated from playoff contention, but Taylor will face a very tough Texans run defense to close the 2025 campaign.