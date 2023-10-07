Taylor (ankle) was activated off the reserve/PUP list Saturday. The running back does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Titans.

It's hard to imagine the Colts activating Taylor off the PUP list and not playing the star running back immediately, but it's absolutely encouraging the fourth-year player does not carry an injury designation. The greater question is the exact workload Taylor will have coming off an ankle injury, and subsequent surgery, that has given him issues dating back to the middle of last season. The emergence of Zack Moss as a consistent option out of the backfield likely mitigates the need for Taylor to receive his full workload immediately, but the exact playing time split hasn't been announced by the team or any relevant sources.