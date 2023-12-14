Taylor (thumb) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With Taylor having taken part in none of the Colts' three practice sessions this week, the running back is trending toward being ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers when Indianapolis releases its final Week 15 injury report later Thursday. If that's the case, Zack Moss would be in line to lead the Indianapolis backfield this weekend, likely in a three-down role.