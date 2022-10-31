Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.
Taylor was briefly sidelined early in the game by an ankle injury, though he returned to the field to dominate work out of the Colts' backfield. He was held in check for the vast majority of the game, though he did manage a 27-yard rush late in the first quarter to set up the team's first score of the game. Though Taylor appears to have avoided serious injury, Nyheim Hines was used at the goal line early in the fourth quarter -- perhaps an indication that Taylor was not at full strength. His practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.