Taylor (ankle) was officially listed as limited at practice Wednesday.
Taylor was deemed a non-participant at practice last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but his return to a limited session Wednesday suggests that the running back is trending in the right direction ahead of this weekend's game against the Raiders. Meanwhile, Deon Jackson -- who started in place of Taylor in Week 9 -- sat out the Colts' first practice of the week due to a knee issue.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: At practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Won't play Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Still not practicing•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Returns after injury scare•