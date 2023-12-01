Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Per the report, coach Shane Steichen noted earlier this week that he doesn't have a timetable for when Taylor might return from a thumb procedure, but at this stage an IR stint doesn't appear to be in the cards for the running back. For the duration of his absence, Zack Moss - who filled in for Taylor earlier this season when he was on the reserve/PUP list due to an ankle injury -- is slated to lead the teams' backfield, backed up by Trey Sermon.