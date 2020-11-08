Taylor rushed six times for 27 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for seven yards in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Taylor once again played second fiddle to Jordan Wilkins in the backfield, but he was able to score from one-yard out in the first quarter to lock in a serviceable fantasy performance. Otherwise, the rookie's modest workload and key first-quarter fumble cast a pall over his afternoon, as his carry total was a career-low figure and the loose ball was returned for a touchdown by Marcus Peters to start a Ravens comeback from 7-0. Coach Frank Reich appears intent on affording Jordan Wilkins more than just a true change-of-pace workload, leaving Taylor's fantasy prospects uncertain heading into a Week 10 Thursday night battle against the Titans.