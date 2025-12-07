Taylor rushed the ball 21 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars. He also lost a fumble.

Taylor got off to a strong start, racking up 15 yards and a touchdown on four carries on the Colts' second drive. However, things went downhill from there, as Daniel Jones (Achilles) exited the game, allowing the Jaguars' defense to focus their entire attention on Taylor, and Taylor also lost a fumble early in the second quarter that led directly to a Jaguars' score. His efficiency had already suffered of late, and the state of the Colts' offense is a concern moving forward. Both factors dampen Taylor's fantasy outlook for the rest of the season, though his volume and ability to hit for long runs will still give him the chance to be a strong fantasy performer.