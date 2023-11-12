Taylor rushed the ball 23 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots. He added one catch for six yards.

Taylor got his work done early, as he accounted for nine carries, 30 yards and his touchdown on the Colts' first offensive possession. Though he was held in check thereafter, Taylor saw a season-high 24 touches, while Zack Moss had just one. That bodes well for his production to close the season, though the Colts are now heading into their bye and will face tough matchups on the ground against the Buccaneers and Titans in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively.