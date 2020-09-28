Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only pass for three yards in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

Despite the lopsided final score, Taylor didn't get a lot of work down the stretch as Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines got 16 carries and five receptions between them. Still, the rookie's third-quarter TD salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. Assuming it's a more competitive contest, Taylor could be more involved, and more productive, in Week 4 against a Bears defense that just gave up 148 rushing yards and two TDs to the Atlanta backfield.