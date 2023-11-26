Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Colts' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Taylor's yardage total was his second highest of the season, and his final line marked his first time in three games averaging over 4.0 yards per carry. The fourth-year pro punched in his third and fourth touchdowns of the campaign on four- and one-yard runs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Although his blanking through the air for the first time this season was naturally a disappointment, Taylor's ability to produce in that area isn't in question. The talented back next faces a tough Titans run defense in a Week 13 road divisional matchup.