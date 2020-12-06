Taylor carried 13 times for 91 yards and caught all three of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Taylor gashed the porous Houston defense for 7.0 yards per carry as he delivered his best rushing output since Week 2. He also notched his third-best receiving output of the season and scored his first receiving touchdown on a 39-yard play on fourth down in the second quarter. Taylor has racked up 249 scrimmage yards on 42 touches over the last two games and will look to continue his recent success in a favorable matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.