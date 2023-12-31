Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

The 96 yards were a season high for Taylor in an injury-plagued 2023, and he extended his scoring streak to four games with a five-yard TD run in the first quarter. Over those four contests, a stretch interrupted by a three-game absence due to thumb surgery, Taylor has delivered 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Colts remain in a three-way tie atop the AFC South, so the fourth-year RB figures to be a big part of the game plan again in a Week 18 showdown with the Texans.