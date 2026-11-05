Taylor was a full participant at Thursday's practice, and Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that both Taylor and head coach Shane Steichen have maintained that Taylor will play Sunday against the Cowboys despite ongoing trade rumors surrounding the star running back.

"You can't avoid it," Taylor said of the trade rumors. "But it's more about trying to block that out." Taylor's preparing for what could well be his last game as a member of the Colts. Per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the 2-6 Colts have received trade calls on numerous players including Taylor, but Indianapolis doesn't intend to complete any additional trades prior to the conclusion of Sunday's game.